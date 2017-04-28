Tory MP first elected in 2015 will not seek re-election on June 8

A Conservative MP has announced he will not be seeking re-election in June - days after pledging to stand.

David Mackintosh, who was first elected as Northampton South MP in 2015, said it had been "an honour" to serve the constituency.

In a statement on Twitter, he said: "It has been an honour and privilege but I have decided not to seek re-election as an MP but wish @theresa_may the best of luck on 8th June."

Earlier this month, he welcomed the Prime Minister's announcement of a snap poll and set out his ambition to continue in the role.

At the time, Mr Mackintosh said: "I would like to continue that work as the Member of Parliament for Northampton South after the election in June so will be seeking re-election."

The 38-year-old, who backed Remain in the EU Referendum, is also the former leader of Northampton Borough Council.

He was in charge of the local authority when it loaned more than £10 million to Northampton Town FC to improve its Sixfields ground.

However, the work was never completed and a police investigation into what happened to the money is still continuing.

Mr Mackintosh has always denied any wrong-doing.

It is understood the MP was due to face a selection meeting of the local Conservative association next week.

He was elected with a 3,793 majority over Labour.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Police said "the sensitive and painstaking work" of their investigation into the missing millions was continuing.

In a statement, the force said: "A dedicated team of full-time investigators, accountants and analysts continue to independently assess the grant, use and the loss of millions of pounds of public money.

"We are committed to thoroughly and objectively investigating this matter, which includes evaluating and investigating every allegation which may have a bearing on events.

"Significant progress has been made, with more than 220 statements taken and over 1,800 exhibits identified. Investigators continue to examine more than 200,000 documents and many thousands of financial transactions to a forensic level.

"This is a complex investigation involving multiple allegations and counter-allegations and it is important to remember that neither criminal nor financial liability will diminish with time."

