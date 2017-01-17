Tory MPs accused of blocking proposals to protect workers' rights post-Brexit

Conservative MPs have been accused of blocking proposals designed to protect workers' rights post-Brexit, after speaking about The Archers and cricket during a lengthy debate.

Kevin Foster (Torbay) successfully guided Government-backed measures aimed at making it easier for community radio stations to transmit via digital technology through their first Commons stage.

Several of Mr Foster's Tory colleagues spoke in support of the Broadcasting (Radio Multiplex Services) Bill during a debate lasting more than four hours, with some choosing to share their listening habits - including their love for radio soap opera The Archers and Test Match Special.

Labour MP Melanie Onn claimed this was an effort to filibuster her Workers' Rights (Maintenance of EU Standards) Bill, which was scheduled third on Friday business in the Commons and was not discussed due to a lack of time.

Her Bill is designed to put into UK law all rights and protections workers get from the EU post-Brexit.

T he Department for Exiting the EU believes this is "unnecessary" as it argues ministers will seek to have them "enhanced or preserved" by the Great Repeal Bill bringing them across into UK law.

Ms Onn (Great Grimsby), in comments made outside the Commons, said: " By talking out the Bill, the Tories have shown their true colours.

"They say that maternity pay, parental leave and paid leave are all safe in their hands.

"But when given the opportunity to put their money where their mouths are, they instead blocked the protection of those rights in UK law, and have let down working people."

During the debate on Mr Foster's Bill, Conservative Rebecca Pow said: "I literally go everywhere with my radio and in our house in Taunton Deane we have a radio in almost every room.

"We go from one room to the other switching on the radios - which you might think is a bit sad, but we can't live without them."

Tory Oliver Colvile (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport), intervening, spoke about the reasons why he has the radio on as he drives between locations in his constituency.

He said: "One is because I want to listen to the cricket during the course of the summer and winter.

"Two - much more importantly - I want to also listen to The Archers and find out what's going on."

Ms Pow noted she was a "complete Radio 4 addict", saying of The Archers: " Sometimes I listen to it three times, the same episode - which is quite sad - the lunchtime, the evening repeat and then the long episode on Sunday, because you're not quite sure which episodes you've missed so you listen to them all."

More than 400 smaller commercial and community radio stations do not have the opportunity to broadcast on the DAB digital platform, either due to a lack of capacity or cost.

Mr Foster sponsored a private member's bill which he said would create a licensing structure to allow "effective, community-run, small-scale" digital radio broadcasting, thereby giving more the opportunity to be broadcast on DAB.

Mr Foster told the Commons: " What this is about is creating an option - and it's purely that - to be able to put community radio on to digital broadcasting systems."

His Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later stage.

Ms Onn asked for her Workers' Rights Bill to return to the Commons on February 24 although it is unlikely to be debated further.

She is considering tabling her proposals as an amendment to the Great Repeal Bill.

