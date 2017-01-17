Trial of Hannah Pearson murder accused adjourned to May

The trial of a man charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl has been adjourned until later this year.

James Morton, 24, was due to stand trial accused of killing Hannah Pearson, who died in hospital after emergency services were called to an address in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Carr remanded Morton in custody and put his trial back until May 2 after hearing legal submissions at Nottingham Crown Court.

Morton, of Pierson Street, Newark, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder at a previous video-link hearing.

Hannah, of Marston, Lincolnshire, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham in the early hours of July 24 last year but pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.