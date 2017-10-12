Tributes to children's hospital medic killed in road accident with lorry

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a "determined, caring, adventurous" doctor who died after being knocked off her bicycle by a lorry.

Suzanna Bull - known to her family as Suzie - was fatally injured in the crash at busy Birmingham road junction not far from Edgbaston cricket ground, at about 4pm on Monday.

In a tribute, released through police, and accompanied by a photograph of the budding GP, Ms Bull's loved ones paid tribute to the 32-year-old children's hospital medic.

Her family said: "Suzie was only 32, a determined, caring, adventurous young doctor with a great future ahead.

"She grew up in Farnsfield, near Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, then completed her medical degree at the University of Birmingham; though most recently she had been working at Birmingham Children's Hospital as part of her GP training.

"We have lost - all too soon - a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many."

The lorry driver stopped at the scene, at the junction of Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road, and has been helping police with their inquiries.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police has again appealed for witnesses to come forward and help piece together what happened.

Sergeant Alan Wood from the force's collision investigation unit said: "T he road was busy at that time of day, with vehicles and pedestrians and I would ask anyone who is yet to contact us who saw what happened to do so."

