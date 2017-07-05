Two arrested at Heathrow on suspicion of terrorism

Two men have been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences after landing on a flight from Turkey.
The men, both aged 21, from Leicester and Birmingham, were detained by West Midlands counter-terrorism detectives just after 10am on Saturday.
They are being transported back to the West Midlands for questioning on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.
The arrests were intelligence-led and there was no immediate threat to the public.
Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.