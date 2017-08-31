Two arrested by police probing death of five-year-old boy

Two people have been arrested as part of an inquiry into the death of a five-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday with a head injury believed to have been sustained during an incident off Nanpantan Road, Loughborough.

He was then moved to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died on Wednesday evening, Leicestershire Police said.

The force said in a statement: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Nanpantan Road in the afternoon and evening of Saturday.

"Two adults have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries."

