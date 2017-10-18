Two arrested over care home neglect allegations

Two people have been arrested after allegations of neglect at a privately owned care home.

The Latimer Grange Care Home in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, is under scrutiny from officers after further allegations of criminal offences against current and past residents.

A recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission, conducted as a result of the concerns, rated the home as requiring improvement.

Inspector Kev Wooldridge, of Northamptonshire Police's Vulnerable Adults and Mental Health team, said: "We want the families of those residing at this care home to be reassured that the safety and care of their relatives is our primary concern, and measures will be put in place to ensure these needs are met."

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: "We were fully aware of the ongoing investigations by the police and have been closely monitoring the situation with fortnightly visits by our Quality Team.

"Council staff are now on site to support the staff to ensure continuity of care for all the residents."

