Two dead after car crushed by vehicle transporter on M1

Two people died when a vehicle transporter crashed through the central reservation of the M1 in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

The woman and man were the driver and passenger of a car which was travelling on the southbound carriageway when the collision took place at about 2.50pm on Monday.

Police said the transporter was travelling north between junctions 14 and 15, near Northampton, when it crossed onto the opposite carriageway and overturned onto the victims' car.

Several other people were injured and vehicles damaged as a result of the collision.

The M1 re-opened at around 4.50am on Tuesday after the carriageway was cleared and repairs made to the central reservation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police on 0800 174615.

