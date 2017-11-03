Two footballers due in court charged with grievous bodily harm

Two footballers are due in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a man's jaw was allegedly broken in a nightclub brawl.

Championship forward Lee Tomlin was charged in connection with an alleged assault at Ghost nightclub in Leicester on January 22, along with Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee.

Tomlin, 28, of Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, and Accrington Stanley's Kee, 26, of Mountsorrel, near Leicester, are due to attend a plea hearing before a judge at the city's Crown Court on Friday.

Tomlin made a £2.9 million move to Cardiff City in July from fellow Championship side Bristol City.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.