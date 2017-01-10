Two injured by firework thrown into New Year's Eve crowd

Two people suffered burns after a lit firework was thrown into a crowd celebrating New Year's Eve, police said.

The pair - a 20-year-old man and a woman - were left with burns to their back, arms and face just minutes after midnight at Crown Square, Matlock.

Derbyshire Police said a 24-year-old man has been interviewed in connection with the incident and their investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

