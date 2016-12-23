Two men arrested in terrorism inquiry released from custody

Two men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences have been released from custody.

Four men from Derby aged 22, 27, 35 and 36, a 27-year-old man from Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire and a 32-year-old woman from London were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

A spokesman for the North East counter terrorism unit said the 22 and 27-year-old from Derby had been released while the other four remain in custody.

Police said: "Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge those released with any terrorism offences."

Counter-terrorism officers have until Boxing Day to question the remaining four suspects after being granted a warrant on Friday for seven days' further detention from Monday December 19.

Searches took place at properties in Derby, Burton and London, and an Army bomb squad was called to the Normanton area of Derby as a "precautionary measure". No homes were evacuated.

