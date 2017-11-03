Two men charged with violent disorder after fatal stabbing outside boxing event

Two men have been charged with large-scale disorder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a boxing venue.

Lee Hickinbottom and Phillip Smith are accused of violent disorder at Walsall Town Hall on October 14, West Midlands Police said.

Reagan Asbury was knifed in a brawl which erupted during the event and then spilled out on to Leicester Street.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died the following day.

Hickinbottom, 42, of Dryden Road, Bloxwich, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court the next day, where he was bailed to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 30.

Smith, 51, of Harrison Street, Bloxwich, is also on bail and due to appear at magistrates' court on November 15.

A 23-year-old man from Derby was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed pending further inquiries, while two other Derby men, aged 22 and 25, also remain on bail after being arrested.

Mr Asbury's family have described the keen footballer as ''our number one son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend''.

Detectives are continuing to hunt for his killer.

