Two men remanded in custody over death of girl found in crashed car

Two men have denied the unlawful killing of a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Jason Burder and Adam King, both 28, are accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Megan Bannister, who was pronounced dead after a crash on a road near Enderby, Leicestershire.

The pair deny supplying MDMA and then assaulting Megan, before neglecting her "life threatening" condition by failing to take steps to summon medical help.

Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, and King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, were charged after the incident on May 14.

The men were arrested after a crash between a Vauxhall Astra, allegedly being driven by Burder, and a motorbike at around 11.45am.

Burder and King denied the manslaughter charge in a 30-minute hearing and are now due for a two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court on November 14.

The two men also denied supplying or being concerned in supplying the Class A drug MDMA to Megan.

Burder further pleaded not guilty to supplying ecstasy and cocaine to another female person between January 1 and May 1.

In a statement issued following her death, relatives of Megan described the Wigston College pupil as ''our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister'' and said their hearts had been ''utterly broken''.

''The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss,'' the statement read.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC remanded Burder and King into custody.

