Two men to appear in court over death of schoolgirl Megan Bannister

Two men charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl are due to reappear in court today.

Jason Burder and Adam King, both aged 28, are accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Megan Bannister, who was pronounced dead after a crash on a road near Enderby, Leicestershire, in May.

Both defendants were arrested after the collision between a Vauxhall Astra, allegedly being driven by Burder, and a motorbike at around 11.45am on Sunday May 14.

Burder, of Braunstone Avenue, and King, of Waltham Avenue, both Leicester, are due to appear for a plea hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

In a statement issued following her death, relatives of Megan described the Wigston College pupil as "our beautiful, talented, loving daughter and sister" and said their hearts had been "utterly broken".

"The thought of life without Megan is impossible to imagine, and we cannot adequately express in words the sense of numbness and overwhelming grief we feel at her loss," the statement read.

