Ukip leader to stand in Boston and Skegness

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is to stand as a candidate in Boston and Skegness in the General Election, the party has said.

Mr Nuttall described it as "a great honour and a privilege" to be standing for Ukip in the seat, adding: "The constituency voted overwhelmingly for Leave inspired in part by the massive betrayal of our fishing industry by successive Governments, something that today's Conservative Party led by Theresa May looks set to repeat.

"I will make it my mission to stand up for the people of Boston and Skegness and ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit."

Sue Blackburn, chairman of the Ukip Boston and Skegness branch, said: "As branch chairman, I would like to say on behalf of the Boston and Skegness branch how delighted we are to have our leader standing in this election and Paul will have the upmost support of this branch."

Asked why he was standing in Boston and Skegness, Mr Nuttall told the Press Association: "Because we have a great opportunity there. We've got councillors right across the constituency.

"It voted to leave the European Union by 70% to 30%.

"I think we've got a great chance of running an active campaign and the branch was very keen that I stood in that area."

Asked why he is 165 miles away in Hartlepool, he said: "I never said I was standing in Hartlepool. I was always coming here today. It's been in the diary for weeks.

"I want to get there now and campaign alongside our local activists because we believe we have a great chance in Hartlepool. We only need a 4% swing to take the seat off Labour."

Asked if he can win in Boston, he said: "Who knows? There's six weeks to go in this campaign, the Conservative MP campaigned to remain during the referendum, 70% of people voted to leave the European Union and we've got a good active branch. We'll be giving it a good go."

Mr Nuttall skipped a planned mini-rally with supporters outside a Hartlepool pub after a confrontation between local residents and anti-Ukip protesters turned into a fight in front of the venue.

He moved to another Hartlepool pub to conduct media interviews before beginning campaigning.

