Ukip's Paul Nuttall says he will probably live in constituency he aims for

Paul Nuttall has said he will "probably at some point" live in the Lincolnshire constituency he is aiming to win.

The Ukip leader has previously defended his plan to stand for election in Boston and Skegness, arguing most MPs are not from their constituency.

Weeks earlier, the North West MEP failed in his by-election bid to secure Stoke-on-Trent Central, while Ukip lost all 10 of its councillors in its former stronghold of Lincolnshire at last week's local elections.

Mr Nuttall, asked if he had bought a house in the constituency, told reporters: "Firstly, I haven't bought a house in Boston and Skegness but nor did I buy a house in Stoke - just so you know that, we rented it.

"Will I be staying in the constituency? Probably at some point, yes."

His remarks came at a Westminster campaign event in which he launched his party's immigration policy.

Conservative Matt Warman is seeking to hold Boston and Skegness after being elected in 2015 with a majority of 4,336 over Ukip.

Mr Warman campaigned for Remain during the EU referendum despite the constituency being strongly in favour of Brexit.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.