Virgin Media admits 'issue' on own network caused Facebook and Instagram glitch

Virgin Media has admitted issues on its own network were the cause of an outage that cut off customers from social networks, having earlier denied being at fault.

The broadband giant said further investigation had revealed an issue with one of its own routers had left some users unable to connect to sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Earlier, the tech firm said it had solved the issue and believed the problem to be related to Facebook's servers.

However in a new statement, Virgin Media admitted fault for the issue.

"We have now investigated an issue which meant some Virgin Media customers were intermittently not able to access Facebook and Instagram," a company spokesman said.

"This was due to an interconnect router going down on Virgin Media's network meaning that some of our DNS requests were not able to contact Facebook servers.

"Our fault has now been fixed and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Earlier on Wednesday the broadband provider confirmed in response to customer complaints that it had experienced "DNS issues" when users tried to connect to the social media sites.

This refers to the Domain Name Server, the technology that links website addresses to corresponding servers, connecting users to the site.

According to web monitoring website downdetector.co.uk, users in London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol had been among those unable to access Facebook and Instagram as a result of the problem.

The broadband provider has more than five million customers in the UK.

The incident also comes on the same day it was revealed Virgin Media has the highest customer satisfaction for broadband service, according to new research by regulator Ofcom.

