Virgin Media technical fault that hit Facebook and Instagram users is resolved

Virgin Media says it has resolved a technical fault which left many customers unable to access Facebook or Instagram.

The broadband provider confirmed in response to customer complaints that it had experienced "DNS issues" when users tried to connect to the social media sites.

This refers to the Domain Name Server, the technology that links website addresses to corresponding servers, connecting users to the site.

However, the technology firm has said it does not believe the issue was with their own network and has now been resolved.

"We're aware of an intermittent issue that's affected some of our broadband customers accessing Facebook and Instagram," the company said in a statement to the Press Association.

"We believe this was an issue with Facebook's servers, which we understand to be resolved.

"We're contacting Facebook to confirm our customers can now access these sites."

The issue had left thousands of users unable to access the social networks.

According to web monitoring website downdetector.co.uk, users in London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol had been among those unable to access Facebook and Instagram as a result of the issue.

The broadband provider has more than five million customers in the UK.

The incident also comes on the same day it was revealed Virgin Media has the highest customer satisfaction for broadband service, according to new research by regulator Ofcom.

