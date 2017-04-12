Volunteers 'devastated' after replica Anglo-Saxon house destroyed in fire

A replica Anglo-Saxon house built to help forge a better understanding of Britain's past has been destroyed by fire.

The structure, known as the Grubenhaus, had taken volunteers hundreds of hours to build in the Skylarks Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire.

However, the timber and thatch building was completely destroyed after a fire which is thought to have started some time between 5pm on Sunday and the following morning.

The dwelling was designed to match the remains of an original wooden structure discovered near the site by archaeologists and was thought to have been the first of its type in the county for 900 years.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust's Erin McDaid said: "The volunteers who've worked on the Grubenhaus have invested a huge amount of time and energy and its devastating for them and us to see their hard work destroyed."

The cause of the blaze is unknown, but anyone with information about how it started is being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or ring the trust on 0115 958 8242.

