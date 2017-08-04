Washing machine innovation could also help clean up environment

A simple innovation dreamed up by product engineers may be about to put washing machine manufacturers in a spin about how they make appliances.

Experts at Nottingham Trent University, working on ideas to improve the performance of everyday items, have worked out a straightforward way to cut weight and carbon emissions at a stroke.

Engineers have developed a plastic water-filled container to replace the existing concrete blocks which are used in all washing machines as a counterweight.

The container, when empty, weighs just 3kg (6.6lbs) while the heavy blocks are usually more than 25kg (55lbs).

If the innovation is adopted by the industry, it may not only provide relief to delivery drivers but also the environment.

Undergraduate project engineer Dylan Knight tested a container when fully filled, and found it to be just as effective as its concrete counterpart.

The 22-year-old, from Grove Park, London said: "Concrete is actually quite bad for the environment due to the CO2 released when it's produced.

"The use of concrete is also the reason why washing machines are normally very heavy to move.

"The hollow container is left unfilled until the appliance is installed.

"We found it worked as good as a concrete counterweight, stopping the spinning drum from heavily vibrating the machine."

He said people wrongly assumed the idea had been dreamed up before.

The potential benefit to the environment could cut 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the UK alone by reducing the transport weight and therefore fuel consumption.

The project brief came from design company Tochi Tech Ltd, which is working with the university to find innovative and sustainable solutions to appliance manufacturing.

Professor Amin Al-Habaibeh, a university professor in intelligent engineering systems, said: "This sustainable solution not only reduces cost and energy needed for transportation, but also provides ergonomic and health and safety benefits to those physically handling washing machines.

"This is a great example of how we integrate our teaching and learning processes and research with industry, to solve real problems and support job creation."

The research and development, led by the Enabling Innovation programme, was funded through the European Regional Development Fund.

