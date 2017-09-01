White Helmets begin final shows before disbandment

The famous White Helmets - the Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team - have begun their final month of shows before they are disbanded.

The team have been a staple sight at events across the UK for 90 years on their classic Triumph bikes, performing their trademark acrobatics and jump stunts.

But a decision has been made to disband the White Helmets as the Royal Signals promotes its 21st century role at the cutting edge of digital technology and cyber warfare.

On Friday the team started its last month of displays in a setting about as far removed from a modern battlefield as can be imagined, the Chatsworth Country Fair, in Derbyshire.

Team captain Jon McLelland said they will be doing six displays at the event this weekend and then there is one more engagement, in Northampton, before the final show at the Preston Military Show on September 30.

Capt McLelland said he understood the reasons for the decision to disband and was proud to be a member of the final lineup.

He said: "It's a multitude of things but the main one being that it's been a long time since we've used motorcycles to communicate around the battlefield.

"It's been 90 years the team's being going - 1927 is when we were formed - and the Royal Signals is about cutting-edge technology, is about being leaders in the digital age, and it's about modernising our image to show that we're in line with that and, as such, unfortunately, the team's being disbanded."

Capt McLelland said: "I won't lie, I am obviously disappointed. I am sad and I think every rider here is.

"However, we're very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to be able to ride and be involved in such a unique job.

"And also, to be here at the end, whilst it is a sad thing to do, it is a very proud moment for us - especially on the last show, it will certainly be a proud moment for everybody involved."

