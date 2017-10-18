Woman abused in foster care wins Supreme Court fight against local authority

A woman who suffered physical and sexual abuse after being placed with foster parents has won a battle at the UK's highest court against the local authority which was responsible for her care.

She had previously lost actions at the High Court and Court of Appeal in her claim that Nottinghamshire County Council was liable for the abuse she suffered.

By a majority of four-to-one, Supreme Court justices in London ruled in her favour on Wednesday.

They said the next stage of the litigation was for damages to be assessed.

The issue before the justices was whether the local authority who placed her into foster care could be held liable in respect of the physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by the foster carers, even though the council was not negligent in connection with the selection or supervision of them.

The woman, who was in the care of Nottinghamshire from the age of seven to 18, was placed by the local authority into foster care with two couples in the 1980s.

The court said she was physically and emotionally abused by a "Mrs A" in the first placement, and sexually abused by a "Mr B" in the second.

In their ruling, the Supreme Court justices found the local authority was "vicariously liable" for the abuse committed by the foster parents.

Lawyers representing children who have been abused by foster carers reacted to the ruling saying it had "finally put right a terrible injustice".

Others pointed out the financial implications could be "wide-ranging".

