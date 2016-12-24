Woman accused over 'anti-Semitic video' given new bail rules after web posting

A woman accused of posting an "anti-Semitic" song on YouTube has been given new bail conditions after it was discovered she shared details online about the man responsible for bringing the case against her.

Alison Chabloz, of Town Lane, Charlesworth, in Glossop, Derbyshire, appeared in court as part of a private prosecution in which she is accused of posting the "grossly offensive" song.

A hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that the 52-year-old shared a picture of the family of Gideon Falter, who is chair of the Jewish charity attempting to convict her, and suggested his address could be found on the internet.

The post preceded her first appearance in court earlier this month, where she denied "improper use of public electronic communications" under the Communications Act of 2003.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said: "Make sure that the prosecutor and his parents are not named or vilified on the internet."

The defendant was also told she could not post details relating to the prosecutor's counsel, Jonathan Goldberg QC, or fellow board member of the Campaign Against Antisemitism charity Stephen Silverman and their respective families.

She was also told by the judge she could not post any racist material online.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2016, All Rights Reserved.