Woman dies in A17 two-car crash

A woman has died and two other people were seriously injured in a car crash.

The driver of a silver Peugeot 307, identified by Lincolnshire Police as local woman in her 40s, died in a collision with a Ford Focus at about 7.45pm on Friday.

The Ford's driver and passenger, who were from the north of the county, were taken to hospital following the crash on the A17 near Asgarsby, near Boston.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

