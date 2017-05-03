Woman held on suspicion of concealing birth after body of newborn found

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth after a newborn baby's body was discovered.

Leicestershire Police launched an inquiry after the body was found in the Hinckley area on Sunday, but stressed the investigation was still in its early stages.

An initial post-mortem examination was completed on Monday.

Further tests are now due to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, the force said: "The woman is currently in hospital where she is receiving the appropriate medical treatment."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.