Woman hit by police car is taken to hospital with serious injuries

A 46-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a police car.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, after the incident in Wilkinson Street at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were travelling to a report of an ongoing burglary at the time and an investigation has been launched.

Superintendent Simon Firth said: "Our thoughts are very much with the lady involved and her family at this difficult time.

"The circumstances surrounding the collision are now being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission."

