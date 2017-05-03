Woman slaps girl, two, in front of mother in Northampton car park

A two-year-old girl has been slapped in front of her mother by a woman who approached them in a supermarket car park.

Northamptonshire Police said the youngster was with her mother when the attacker came over, telling the parent the girl should be in a pushchair.

The woman then picked up the girl, put her in her pram, before slapping the child's face when the toddler started to cry.

After hitting the youngster in the Waitrose car park in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, she then walked off.

The suspect is described as white, in her 60s, about 5ft 4in in height, with a slim build and black, frizzy, long hair.

She was wearing bright-red lipstick, a black coat, black trousers and boots.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident which happened just before 10am on Thursday April 27.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101.

