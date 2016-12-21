Workers at Weetabix to strike in row over shift patterns

Workers at cereal company Weetabix are to go on strike in the new year after voting for action in a row over shift patterns.

Members of Usdaw backed industrial action by 9-1 on a turnout of almost 70%.

The union said action will affect workplaces in Corby and Kettering, with the first strike taking place in the new year.

Each strike will run for 24 hours, with no more than one stoppage in a single week.

Ed Leach of Usdaw said: "Despite long and detailed discussions, the company has so far refused to offer a suitable financial incentives for employees who have moved shift or will be expected to move onto the new 24/7 shift pattern.

"As a result of the failure to agree, Usdaw conducted a ballot for industrial action and members have overwhelmingly backed a series of 24-hour strikes.

"It is deeply regrettable that the company has pushed staff to this point and we hope that they will look again at their offer, continue to negotiate with us and seek a solution that will avoid the industrial action backed by our members."

A spokesman for Weetabix said: "We are disappointed by the ballot result, but respect the decision and are keen to continue discussions. We have plans in place to minimise any potential disruption to our operations.

"Changing consumer breakfast habits have increased demand for biscuit production, and with the engagement of Usdaw we have introduced new shift patterns and created new permanent roles at Burton Latimer and Corby."

