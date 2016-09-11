ROAD WORKS REPORT: Is your area going to be affected?

Check to see if the roads you use will be affected by roadworks in the coming days...

Combe Rise, High Wycombe (12/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Harvey Road & Barnard Crescent, Aylesbury (12/09/16 to 13/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Primrose Hill, Widmer End (12/09/16 to 15/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 09:30 & 16:30.

Beech Tree Road/the Common (12/09/16 to 15/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 09:30 & 16:30.

Totteridge Drive Service Road, High Wycombe (16/09/16 to 20/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Totteridge Lane Service Road, High Wycombe (16/09/16 to 20/09/16) Daytime preparatory work in advance of micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Micro-surfacing

Chiltern Hill Road, Beaconsfield (12/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Westfield Road, Beaconsfield (12/09/16 to 13/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Cambridge Road, Beaconsfield (13/09/16 to 14/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Hill Close, Wooburn Green (14/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Farm Lea, Wooburn Green (14/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Munces Road, Marlow Bottom (14/09/16 to 15/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Meadow View, Marlow Bottom (15/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Hawthorne Road, High Wycombe (16/09/16 to 17/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Deeds Grove Spur Road, High Wycombe (17/09/16) Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Lansdell Avenue, High Wycombe (17/09/16 to 18/09/16) **weekend working** Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Spearing Road, High Wycombe (18/09/16 to 19/09/16) **weekend working** Daytime micro-surfacing treatment using a daytime road closure between 08:00 & 17:00.

Ironwork Adjustments

Narcot Lane, Grove Lane & Gold Hill West, Chalfont St. Peter (10/09/16 & 12/09/16 to 14/09/16) **weekend working** Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 09:30 & 15:30.

A4010 Chapel Lane, High Wycombe (10/09/16 to 14/09/16) Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 09:30 & 15:30.

Denham Lane/Chesham Lane, Chalfont St Peter (10/09/16 to 17/09/16) **weekend working** Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 07:00 & 19:00.

Wingrave Road, Aston Abbotts (14/09/16) Daytime ironwork adjustments using a road closure between 09:30 & 15:30.

Burlington Road, Burnham (15/09/16 to 16/09/16) Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 07:00 & 19:00.

Mill End Road, High Wycombe (15/09/16 to 25/09/16) Daytime ironwork adjustments using temporary traffic signals/Stop & Go traffic management between 09:30 & 15:30.

Reinstatement of road markings & road studs Ongoing in various locations.

Plane & patch programme

Queen Street, Pitstone (10/09/16) **weekend working** Daytime targeted patching work using a daytime road closure between 07:00 & 19:00.

Waddesdon Hill, Waddesdon (12/09/16) Daytime targeted patching work using a daytime road closure between 07:00 & 19:00.

Horseshoe Crescent, Beaconsfield (13/09/16) Daytime targeted patching work using a daytime road closure between 07:00 & 19:00.

Shepherds Lane, Beaconsfield (14/09/16) Daytime targeted patching work using a daytime road closure between 07:00 & 19:00.

Station Road, Cheddington (15/09/16 to 16/09/16) Daytime targeted patching work using a daytime road closure between 07:00 & 19:00.