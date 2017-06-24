Roadworks Round-Up: Includes overnight work in Aylesbury and Wendover and daytime work in Buckingham

There are quite a few roadworks across Aylesbury Vale next week - here’s our guide to help you avoid the queues.

In Aylesbury, there are night-time works (between 7pm and 6am) on the B4443 Stoke Road from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28.

In Wendover, there are night-time works (7am to 6pm) on the B4009 Tring Road from Thursday 29 to Friday 30.

Meanwhile in Buckingham surface dressing preparation work will take place on Lenborough Road between the A413 London Road and Hillesden Road from Monday 26 to Friday 30 June.

A daytime road closure will be in place between 7am and 7pm for a week as part of this work.

Surface dressing preparation also takes place overnight (7pm to 6am) on the A413 Buckingham Road in Adstock between Folly Farm and Main Street from June 26 to 30.

Similar work is taking place all week in Haddenham as well on the High Street between Fort End and Townside (7am to 7pm).

Work is also taking place on the Willows estate roads in Aylesbury on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 between 7.30am and 4.30pm. Roads in the area will be closed to allow for micro-surfacing preparation work.

Finally, various works are taking place throughout Wendover from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 - micro-surfacing preparation is happening during the daytime (7.30am to 4.30pm) on Hampden Road, Barlow Road, Boddington Road, Colet Road and Whole Road.