Rock on with Essex concert

Twinkle eyed Seventies teenage heart throb David Essex is returning to the stage with a series of concerts.

Essex, who had a head of beautiful black curls in his youth, is perhaps better known to the younger generation for his acting roles in EastEnders and on the West End stage, but back in the day he was a regular on Top of the Pops with Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star after bursting onto the scene as Jesus in the stage production of Godspell, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Since then he has combined a stage career with concerts, records, composing, films and television.

His acting credits include the movies That’ll Be The Day and Stardust, and more recently he appeared on BBC television in EastEnders as head of the Moon family.

On stage he has starred in Evita, Footloose, Aspects of Love, Mutiny! and All the Fun of the Fair.

His most recent stage role was earlier this year at London’s Dominion Theatre as The Voice of Humanity in The War of the Worlds.

Back in his pop star days, Essex had 23 Top Thirty singles in Britain including Grammy nominated Rock On which not only topped the charts in the UK and America but sold over one million copies.

He has also written a bestselling poetry book, Travelling Tinker Man & Other Rhymes, plus two autobiographies, A Charmed Life and Over The Moon, the latter a number one Sunday Times bestseller.

Essex is now preparing for his I’ll Be Missing You tour and will stop at New Theatre, Oxford, at 7pm on Tuesday, November 22.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting back on the road with my band for probably my final concert tour.”

Tickets cost from £32.65 to £43.65. Call the box office 0844 871 3020 or book at www.atgtickets.com/oxford