ROUND-UP: Here’s a list of this weekend’s Aylesbury Vale fire service call-outs

Did you see a fire engine with blue lights flashing this weekend? Well here’s where it was headed...

Sunday 19 February, 1.55pm

Bonfire (originally believed to be a house fire), Berryfield Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Sunday 19 February, 2.25am

Burst water main affecting private and commercial buildings, Station Road, Quainton. One appliance and crew from Waddesdon and one from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a portable pump and sandbags.

Saturday 18 February, 10.23pm

Automatic fire alarm, Croft Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm caused by candle.

Saturday 18 February, 8.42pm

Automatic fire alarm, Oving Road, Whitchurch. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Saturday 18 February, 6.02pm

Fire in the open, Thame Road, Haddenham. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Saturday 18 February, 12.13pm

Internal flooding in flat, Prince Rupert Way, Buckingham Park, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Great Holm, which was on standby in Aylesbury, attended. Firefighters isolated a leak in a washing machine.

Saturday 18 February, 6.48am

Internal flooding in flats, Owen Place, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters isolated the water and electricity.

Friday 17 February, 3.38pm

Automatic fire alarm, High Street, Winslow. One appliance and crew from Buckingham attended. False alarm.