Running to fund diabetes research

A Winslow woman will be taking part in the Great North Run half marathon for the 13th time on Sunday, to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Sandra Monger, aged 59, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the summer of 2007 – despite having no symptoms.

Sandra, a teacher of English who splits her time between d’Overbroeck’s College in Oxford and The Cottesloe School in Wing, said: “In response to a diabetes awareness campaign, I went to my GP for test because, although I had no symptoms, I was over 40 and had family history of the condition.

“Thanks to a first-class care team, my condition has been well managed for the last nine years and remains under control.

“There are now over 3.5 million adults in the UK with diabetes Type 2, an increase of 65 per cent over the previous decade and an estimated 550,000 undiagnosed cases .

“Diabetes has been called the Silent Assassin.

“Many people, like me, have no symptoms and left unchecked it can be a very destructive disease as it attacks your circulatory system.

“Blood with glucose levels which are too high damages capillaries and can eventually lead to heart disease, strokes, kidney disease, amputation and blindness.

“Most of these complications can be prevented with adequate care, which requires early diagnosis as well as good management.

“2016 will be my 13th Great North Run and the third time that I have run for Diabetes UK.

“I want to raise money for research to prevent the disease, to produce innovative treatments and to, one day, find a cure.

“In addition to helping those who have diabetes and their families, this will also eventually have a positive impact on the NHS budget.”