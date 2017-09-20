Rush hour commuters delayed as bus to Buckingham breaks down shortly after leaving Aylesbury bus station

A bus heading to Buckingham broke down yesterday evening (Tuesday) causing delays for commuters and bemusement to passers-by in Aylesbury town centre.

The X60 service, operated by Arriva, left Aylesbury bus station at 5.50pm headed for Buckingham however just a few moments later it came to a standstill in the High Street.

While the bus was stuck, it inadvertently played out a security warning which consisted of the message ‘this bus is under attack - please dial 999’ following by a siren noise.

This played repeatedly for about five minutes until it was stopped, causing bemusement to those walking past.

Cars were able to pass the broken down vehicle but the incident delayed another bus, the 150, headed for Milton Keynes, which was forced to reverse and take a detour.

James Hunter, General Manager for High Wycombe & Aylesbury at Arriva Midlands said: “Arriva would like to apologise to bus passengers and any other road users who were delayed by this breakdown aboard the X60 service, which was caused by a fault in the compressor pipe.

“We worked to move the bus as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”