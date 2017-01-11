Santa surprise for Harry

A boy with cerebral palsy was overwhelmed to receive a special Christmas surprise, thanks to Buckingham Table and the midwives at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Thornton boy Harry Smith, aged eight, who walks with a frame, had longed for a bike since being inspired by the 2016 Olympics.

Midwives at the hospital, where Harry’s mum Melanie works, organised a charity quiz night and raised £2,900, and Buckingham Table donated £200.

This more than covered the cost of the specially adapted trike, which was presented to Harry by Buckingham Table’s Santa, and the rest will go to buy Harry a new wheelchair.