Science lessons have never been so much fun

Children at Greens Norton Primary School enjoyed a day of science-based education on Monday, with Atomic Tom and Cosmic Chris, from Atomic Science.

The scientists, who were there to help launch this term’s topic, The Human Body, showed children how an air machine could blow their hair. Later in the day, they showed pupils how to extract DNA from a strawberry, after mixing it with chemicals.

Higher level teaching assistant Sarah Goodman said: “It really engaged them and they’ve been talking about it all week.”

Science-themed activities continue at the school, with classrooms decorated to look like science labs, and the children’s work will be on display for parents at the end of term.

Greens Norton Primary School is going from strength to strength under new headteacher Helen Smith, who took the helm three years ago.

The school achieved a Good rating with Ofsted in May, up from its previous rating of Requires Improvement.

Pupil numbers have also risen from 95 three years ago to 137.