Secure an Akeley Wood School scholarship for reduced fees

Akeley Wood School is inviting pupils to apply for scholarships - including one which celebrates its 70th anniversary - to secure up to 70 per cent off school fees.

The mixed independent school has a series of scholarships to dish out for pupils starting in September 2017.

They are awarded in areas including academic, sport, music, art, design, performing arts or all-round.

And for the first time, the Pilgrim Scholarship will be awarded to someone who ‘excels in academia whilst showing exceptional promise in another aspect of school life’.

Headteacher Jenny Clough said: “We are pleased to once again offer scholarships to students who show excellence in one or more fields of the life of the school in addition to the new 70th Anniversary Pilgrim Scholarship – awarded to a student who embodies the spirit of Akeley Wood School.”

Scholarships are awarded to pupils joining the senior school at ages 11, 13 and 16 in September 2017.

Find out more at www.akeleywoodschool.co.uk/scholarships