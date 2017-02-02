See inside a drained canal lock at open weekend

There’s a rare opportunity on offer for canal fans next weekend.

At a special open day event visitors to the canal at Stoke Bruerne will have the chance to step down into the bottom of a drained lock chamber.

The open weekend is part of a 10-week repair programme, costing £157,000, which involves replacing a number of wooden lock gates that have come to the end of their life.

To do the essential works, pounds of water between the locks have been drained.

Before draining the water, fish were rescued and relocated further along the canal.

Local schoolchildren were invited to see the fish rescue take place and learn about the rich ecology, logistics, engineering and heritage of the Grand Union Canal.

The open weekend takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, February 11 and 12.

As well as the opportunity to walk along the bottom of Lock 16, visitors will be able to see the original 200-year-old brickwork up close next to the brand new lock gate.

Expert engineers and volunteers will be on hand to explain the works and talk about the skills and methods used to carry out the work.

There will also be family-friendly activities on offer, including fishing taster sessions with the local angling club, introduction to canoeing sessions with the local canoe club and boat trips.

The Stoke Bruerne Canal Museum will be open and a storyteller will be telling stories from the 1800s about life on the Grand Union Canal.

To find out more, see https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/open-days