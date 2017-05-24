She’s one very happy snapper! Buckingham ten-year-old finishes third in national photographic competition

A schoolgirl has come third in a national photography competition organised by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Robyn Orlando, ten, from Buckingham came third in the under-11s category for this image (right) entitled ‘Are there any unicorns hiding here?’

The photo was taken at Salcey Forest, on the border of Bucks and Northamptonshire, by Robyn, a pupil at St James and St John’s primary school in Chackmore.

As part of her entry submission Robyn wrote the following explanation for the photo: “I was walking through the forest with my camera, which I always have with me.

“As I walked along the pathway, the sun was shining through the trees ahead.

“For a moment I imagined I saw a unicorn hiding there and hoped there were more.

“I decided to take a photo so that when I got home I could look at it to remind me of what I had seen.

“Unicorns are my favourite animal.”

Robyn’s mum Suzanne said: “This is the first time she has entered a photography competition like this.

“We took it to imagex camera shop in Bicester and they were so impressed that my sister entered it for her.

“There is nobody in our family who is a photographer - we are not sure where she gets it from!”

Robyn’s entry plus the top two and those highly commended in various categories are being displayed at the Chelsea flower show this week, and other RHS shows later in the year including Hampton Court and Tatton.

Suzanne added: “Robyn loves unicorns and fairies, basically anything mythical.

“I’m so proud of her for finishing third in her competition.

“I would like to thank imagex in Bicester - if it hadn’t been for them we wouldn’t have entered the competition.”

Second place in the under-11s category went to Andrea Imazio for her image entitled ‘Flowers on the Sea’ which was taken in Italy.

The winner in the category was Reuben Grey Ford for his photograph of a snail on the garden table of their home in Herefordshire.