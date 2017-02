Winslow’s Men in Sheds group had a visit from the new Bishop of Oxford last week.

Dr Steven Croft, who now heads up the Church of England for the whole of the Thames Valley region, said: “I had a really good day in the Claydon deanery.

“It was really interesting to meet people and hear of their concerns.

“I thought Men in Sheds was inspirational.

“One of the members described it as the WI for men.

“They are clearly doing a brilliant job and I hope to see more Sheds spring up in the diocese.”