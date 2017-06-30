Shoppers can help Twyford school get a garden makeover

Twyford C of E School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Twyford C of E School is one of the groups on the shortlist.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are planning to use the grant to give a much needed makeover to our school garden. We have plans for it to be a sensory, vegetable and flower garden which the pupils will create and look after.

"The vegetable section will teach the children about garden to fork, to grow their own vegetables, use them in cookery club and even distribute some of them to the older members of the community at harvest time. We have a school garden club who will no doubt gain new insights into gardening and all the children will hopefully enjoy the fruits of their labour."

Judith Foster, Headteacher at Twyford C of E School said “It will turn a rather sad and neglected area of the school into a colourful sensory garden plot which the children can be proud of”.

Voting for the school project is open in Buckingham Tesco stores throughout July and August. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £30 million to more than 4,600 projects up and down the UK. Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp