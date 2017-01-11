Showcasing vehicle restoration course at Sunday Scramble

Bicester College was busy recruiting potential students to its Historic Vehicle Restoration apprenticeship course at Bicester Heritage’s Sunday Scramble event at Bicester airfield.

The college course is now operating at the converted airfield.

The picture shows course leader Dhugal Hunt talking to Ethan Montague-Jones and his mum Jennie.

Bicester Heritage is establishing itself as the UK’s national centre for historic motoring and aviation excellence, and thousands of enthusiasts visited the first Sunday Scramble open day of 2017.