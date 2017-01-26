The Royal Latin School is challenging people to undertake 600 minutes of activity during February – that’s about 22 minutes’ exercise a day.

The 600 Minute Challenge is aimed at raising funds for a sports pavilion building and 3G pitch to benefit the wider community as well as the school, and to encourage everyone to partipate in healthy activities.

All entrants who successfully complete the challenge will be entered into a free prize draw, and there will be prizes for the best family activity photos.

For details of how to sign up for the 600 Minute Challenge visit www.royallatin.org/events