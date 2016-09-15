Something in the water! More quiz show success for Buckingham on Only Connect

There must be something in the water in Buckingham after a software developer’s quick-fire connecting meant there was more TV quiz show success for the town.

Tony Moore, 45, who lives in Bourtonville with wife Michelle, 39, and their two daughters, played a key role as his team won through to the next round of Only Connect.

His success comes after Alan Heath, who lives on Badgers, was crowned Mastermind in the spring.

The two have not met on the quizzing circuit but both share a love for geography – their strongest subjects.

“It’s always been a passion,” said Tony, who has travelled to Australia, Peru and sailed along the east coast of the USA.

“It’s something that interests me and that helps it stick. If a subject area doesn’t interest you, it won’t stay with you.”

Geography does not connect Tony’s team members with one from Oxford and the other from Surrey.

In fact, Tony auditioned for the show on his own and his team – Fire-Eaters – was manufactured by producers.

It was his first appearance on a TV quiz show since 1993 when he was on Fifteen to One.

And he marked it with a little rendition of Nessun Dorma when host Victoria Coren Mitchell encouraged the contestants to sing along.

Tony said: “The show (Only Connect) was very laid back, there was no audience so no stress during it.

“It all went to plan. Nothing extra happened and they didn’t cut much – although it’s a shame they didn’t cut the singing.”

The opera was enjoyed by his daughters Rebecca, eight, and Kaela, 14. And they are hoping dad can make it all the way to the final.

In the last round of the episode, which aired on Monday last week, Tony showed off his impressive Geography knowledge as he answered the majority of questions on cities which sit on The Mississippi river.

A shocked Coren Mitchell said: ‘Are you from The Mississippi?’ But Tony is in fact from Buckingham and with Mastermind among us too, there really must be something in the water.

The next round of Only Connect to feature Tony will be aired in late November.