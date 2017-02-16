Stowe House and Gardens breaks record visitor numbers for the 2016/17 season

On Monday the National Trust celebrated a record number of visitors to Stowe during its 2016/17 season.

The 200,000 visitor mark for the year was greeted by a jubilant team of National Trust employees and volunteers who welcomed them at New Inn.



Mary Draper, who is a regular visitor to Stowe, along with Chris Rush and their two dogs, were treated to lunch by the General Manager.



Ms Draper, who is local to Stowe, remarked: ‘We come here quite often, as we’re National Trust members and it’s so dog friendly. We often have lunch in the café after our walk in the gardens. The dogs love it here, as do we.’



Jane Greenhaf, General Manager of Stowe and the Aylesbury Vale portfolio, described the moment as ‘An exciting time in Stowe’s history- this is the first time we have reached 200,000 visitors in one year, and every visit helps to secure Stowe’s future as one of the most magnificent landscape gardens in the world’.

Visitors to Stowe in 2017 can expect to experience thrilling new exhibitions, learn about the Lost Worlds of Stowe, and a chance to camp in the gardens in the summer.

Since acquiring the gardens from Stowe School in 1989, the National Trust have been undertaking a huge restoration project throughout the grounds, repairing and conserving the gardens, statues and temples for future generations to enjoy.

Visitors to Stowe all contribute to the upkeep of Stowe, from using their membership cards or purchasing tickets, through to treating themselves to tea and cake- it all helps to maintain the fabric of Stowe.