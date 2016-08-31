Tango time in town for Strictly Buckingham bonanza

Dust off your dancing shoes and limber up for Buckingham’s very own Strictly Come Dancing competition – especially if you’re a budding Anton du Beke.

Strictly Buckingham is fast approaching and lessons have already begun at the Community Centre.

But there is a call to draft in more men - of any ability - to the charity competition which is supporting the work of The Lighthouse Centre – a therapy hub in Northants.

Viv Rhymes, event organiser, said: “They’re all really rising to the challenge and you never really know what is behind a person.

“It all culminates in a show for the local community, in support of the local community.

“It’s so worthwhile. We already have some amazing local heroes – we just need a couple more men.”

Competitors are paired up and will learn their steps together. While training, everyone seeks sponsorship for taking up the challenge and every penny goes to the work of The Lighthouse Centre.

Cocktail bar In Good Spirits has teamed up with Step by Step Dance School to offer an exclusive Strictly cocktail.

The big night is on October 15 so there is plenty of time to brush up on your Cha Cha Cha.

If you want to get involved with the event, run by Step By Step, email viv.r@dance school-stepbystep.com