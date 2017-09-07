Search

Team of Buckingham hairdressers prepare to get muddy for charity!

Staff from Brown's will be running the Race for Life this weekend
A team of hairdressers from Brown’s hair salon in Buckingham are taking part in the Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes on Saturday September 9.

The ten-strong ladies team are raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The team consists of Jenna Chambers, Katie Morrison, Janet Watts, Julie Smith, Georgina Allibone, Claire West, Anna Sloman, Aimee Sampson and two more staff members who are both called Sammy Powell.

The race takes place over a 5km course featuring obstacles.

There is a donation box in the salon if you wish to show your support.