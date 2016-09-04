The young dance trio making heads turn

It’s rare to have one young dancer from a school making waves in the ballet world but a talented trio have proved that there must be something in the water.

Isobel Graham, 10, Alice Langford, 16, and Ciara Falvey, 18, have pirouetted their way to some impressive achievements.

And their teacher Gabrielle Butler, who runs Moylan School of Dance, could not be happier for them.

“They have all done superbly and deserve a big pat on the back,” she said.

“We have had many of our students take their dancing to a professional level – it is highly competitive.

“But I am always astonished by their drive and determination to succeed. It is wonderful to see them achieve their dreams.”

Isobel, from Buckingham, has secured another year’s training at The Royal Ballet School.

Her ballet impressed assessors and she will continue to travel each Saturday to Covent Garden for classes.

Ciara, from Towcester, has successfully auditioned to gain a place at Masters Performing Arts in Essex to train full-time in Musical Theatre.

And Alice Langford, also from Towcester, has gained a place at Ballet West to train professionally. Alice passed her Royal Academy of Dance Grade 8 exam with Distinction and 92 per cent.

Gabrielle thinks the trio’s success is a combination of drive and being inspired to better themselves by watching others.

She said: “A lot of it comes down to the pure love of dancing. But you need to work hard and have the commitment.

“The girls gain a lot of inspiration from watching ballets. Being inspired by the talent there is all across the country.

“But also being inspired by older students – that is what worked for me.

“When you follow the older students who have the same drive and goals, that is inspirational – it increases your motivation and allows for improvement.”

The Moylan School of Dance, based in Brackley, will soon begin work towards its whole school production - Curtain Call - which will be performed at Stantonbury Theatre in Milton Keynes in the spring.

The school runs classes for all ages and is about to begin adult ballet classes for The Core Zone.

