Three-legged hedgehog being cared for by Tiggywinkles

This three-legged hedgehog is one of the many admissions to the St Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital this year.

The as-yet unnamed hedgehog came to the centre suffering from lungworm which makes him wheeze, and had to have his leg amputated as a result of an injury.

But under the care of the wildlife charity he is on the road to recovery, and will spend the rest of his days under their watchful eye.

Part of his rehabilitation has involved a fitness boost, by learning to swim.

Visitors to the Tiggywinkles visitor centre were able to find out more about the centre’s patients today at a number of talks on animals including the hedgehogs and foxes.

Tiggywinkles accepts all wildlife casualties big and small and is due to open a badger enclosure at the visitor centre soon.

The badgers are currently being acclimatised to their new surroundings, and to being around humans, but visitors will soon be able to see them in action.

If you have a wildlife emergency you can call Tiggywinkles day or night on 01844 292292

To donate to the good work of Tiggywinkles, or to find out more about how you can help your local wildlife go to www.sttiggywinkles.org.uk