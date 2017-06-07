Tickets selling fast for Buckingham Literary Festival

With less than a month to go until this year’s Buckingham Literary Festival, organisers are encouraging people to get booking as tickets are selling fast.

Across four days big names from the worlds of politics, entertainment and literature will be hosting talks, poetry and theatre at various locations across the town.

The majority of events between Thursday June 29 and Sunday July 2 are priced at £10 for adults with cheaper tickets available for children (generally £5) at some of the family-orientated events.

Among the highlights at this year’s festival are:

Friday June 30 - Sir Anthony Seldon, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham will be hosting a talk between 2pm and 3pm entitled ‘Ten Keys to Successful Political Leadership’ at the Radcliffe Centre.

That evening, crime author Peter James will be in conversation at the centre between 7pm and 8pm with the theme of the evening - ‘Scaring the reader and the writer.’

Saturday June 31 - arts journalist Mark Lawson will be in conversation at the Radcliffe Centre between 1pm and 2pm about his new book ‘The Allegations.’

Then at 4pm, children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson will be hosting an hour-long show at the festival tent.

Later at 7pm in the evening, poet Roger McGough will host his own show in the tent.

The above is just a selection of the events that will be on offer.

For ticket details and availability and the full list of events visit www.bucklitfest.org.